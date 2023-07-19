Mian Muhammad Bakhsh paid tribute

Lahore: The Lahore Arts Council organised an event 'Sufi Sham Bayad-e-Mian Bakhsh' to pay tribute to the renowned Sufi poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh.

The programme featured performances by famous singers Imran Shaukat and Shabana Abbas, who beautifully rendered Bakhsh’s famous verses, receiving immense applause from the audience.

Mian Muhammad Bakhsh authored 18 books. He wrote Saiful Maluk, his masterpiece, at the age of 33 which consists of 9,249 verses and encapsulates profound wisdom. His other notable works include Sohni Mahiwal, Shireen Farhad, Mirza Sahiban, Qissa Shah Mansoor, and others.