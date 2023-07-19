Seeks a report from RPO DG Khan

Caretaker chief minister has sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan about the recovery of the bodies of three girls from Thermal Colony, Muzaffargarh and ordered an investigation into the tragic incident. The arrest of the accused persons should be ensured and no effort should be spared in providing justice to the heirs, he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that promoting links between industry and...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown on the hoarders of wheat and sugar and in this regard,...
LAHORE:A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to distribute cheques to families of five policemen martyred...
Three persons died in two different road accidents here on Tuesday. Two men died when a speeding wagon collided with a...
Lahore police arrested six criminals, including three drug pushers. Anti-Narcotics Unit Iqbal Town arrested two drug...
LAHORE:A 14-year-old boy died after being administered a wrong injection by a quack in the Greentown area on...