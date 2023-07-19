Orders revamping PIC Emergency

Caretaker chief minister has issued a directive to revamp the emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in City to minimise patient movement and ensure efficient care.

The directive emphasised the need to create a sustainable and practical system that prioritises patients’ convenience and treatment effectiveness. As part of the redesign, smart beds will be introduced to facilitate tests and treatments, replacing the conventional use of wheelchairs. These measures will enhance the overall experience of patients, ensuring they receive optimal care while minimising unnecessary movement.