Condoles death of son of former minister

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief over the death of son of former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a traffic accident. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.