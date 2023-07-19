UN chief warns of AI risks to global peace

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that artificial intelligence could pose a risk to global peace and security, calling on all member states to urgently set up guardrails to keep the technology in check.
“It is clear that AI will have an impact on every area of our lives,” Guterres said at the first UN Security Council meeting on the topic. “Generative AI has enormous potential for good and evil at scale,” he added, noting that while it could help end poverty or cure cancer, the technology could also have “very serious consequences for global peace and security.”
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, said AI “will affect the work of this council. It could enhance or disrupt global strategic stability.” “It challenges our fundamental assumptions about defense and deterrence. It poses moral questions about accountability for lethal decisions on the battlefield,” said Cleverly, whose government will host an AI summit later this year.
