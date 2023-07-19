Indian opposition parties form ‘INDIA’ alliance to challenge BJP

NEW DELHI: More than two dozen Indian opposition parties said on Tuesday that they had formed an alliance called “INDIA” to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections next year.

The alliance said in a statement that the BJP was assaulting the character of the republic and they pledged to “safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution”.

In the first indication of a common political and economic policy, the alliance said it would focus on fighting rising prices and unemployment. Naming the alliance INDIA is seen as an attempt to challenge the BJP’s nationalist platform in elections due by May 2024.

Modi and BJP criticised the alliance members as opportunists and the corrupt who defamed India globally but were now trying to save their existence and their families. Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, said INDIA stood for “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance”.

“The main aim is to stand together to safeguard democracy and the constitution,” Kharge told reporters at the end of a two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru. The meeting was their second in a month to build a platform ahead of elections, which BJP remains the favourite to win. The parties, many of which are regional rivals and have been splintered at the national level, account for less than half the 301 seats BJP has in the 542-member lower house of parliament.