One dead, hundreds injured in BD political clashes

DHAKA: At least one opposition activist died and hundreds were injured in clashes across Bangladesh on Tuesday as tens of thousands demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina´s ouster, the first fatality ahead of elections expected in January.

Hasina´s Awami League has ruled the world´s eighth most populous country since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and dozens of smaller allies have called protests throughout the country to demand Hasina step down and the polls take place under a neutral caretaker government. The BNP said its marches came under attack in the capital Dhaka and at least 16 other places on Tuesday.