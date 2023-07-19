UN says UK migration bill contrary to international law

GENEVA: Britain´s Illegal Migration Bill, aimed at stopping thousands of irregular migrants arriving, is at odds with international law and sets a worrying precedent, the United Nations warned on Tuesday.
The UN said it could have a deep global impact on the international refugee protection system. The bill, which has been passed by parliament and awaits being signed into law by King Charles III, means irregular migrants arriving by boat will be refused the right to apply for asylum in the UK.
The UN human rights chief Volker Turk and the UN refugees head Filippo Grandi said the bill “is at variance with the country´s obligations under international human rights and refugee law and will have profound consequences for people in need of international protection”.
In a joint statement they said the bill creates sweeping new detention powers with limited judicial oversight. It “significantly erodes the legal framework that has protected so many, exposing refugees to grave risks in breach of international law”, Grandi said.
