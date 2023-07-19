Trump says he expects to be indicted in Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expected to be charged over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol -- an indictment that would ramp up his legal woes as he makes another White House run.

The 77-year-old Trump -- in the hunt for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination -- is already facing criminal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith for mishandling top secret government documents after leaving the White House.

Trump said he received a letter from Smith on Sunday stating that he´s a target of the probe into January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden´s 2020 election victory.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden´s DOJ, sent a letter... stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump, currently the frontrunner for his party´s presidential nomination, said he was given “a very short four days” to report to a grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

“This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said. “It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” It was not immediately clear what specific charges Trump may face. A spokesman for the special counsel´s office declined to comment.

An unnamed adviser to Trump told The Washington Post the former president would decline the invitation to testify before the grand jury investigating the Capitol riot. More than 1,000 people have been arrested for taking part in what prosecutors have called an insurrection to keep Trump in the White House after his election loss.