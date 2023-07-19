High-profile PHF body meets today to decide fate of Pak hockey

ISLAMABAD: A high-profile Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Committee formed by the prime minister will hold an important meeting today (Wednesday) to consider the findings of the Performance Evaluation Committee and take the future course of action accordingly.

The committee headed by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and included Minister for IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will go through the findings recently submitted by the Performance Evaluation Committee that included Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Shoaib Khoso, Olympians Akhtar Rasool, Shahnaz Sheikh and Islahuddin Siddiqui.

The committee submitted its report with the ministry which forwarded it to the prime minister for approval. The prime minister, who is also patron of the PHF, has all the authority to decide on any issue confronting the game of hockey and has authorised the high-profile committee to decide the game’s fate in accordance with the sub-committee finding.

“Special instructions have been received by the high-profile committee to resolve the pending issues that have virtually pegged back the game’s development in the country.

The PHF’s performance and fears of missing the third Olympics in a row were echoed in the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC Tuesday with all parties including sitting secretary PHF Haider Hussain and former Olympians present on the occasion agreed to accept all the decisions of the prime minister on the committee findings.

When Committee Chairman Nawab Sher Waseer asked all who were present on the occasion what should be the next course of action on hockey affairs, all agreed to wait for the PM’s directives.

“We have submitted the sub-committee report with the prime minister’s consideration and now we are waiting for his direction. We could send a soft reminder to the PM requesting him that members wanted an early decision on the committee’s findings. We also want an early solution to the pending issue,” Mazari said.

He added that he had asked the de-notified PHF officials to raise standard of the teams. When the current regime took over the PHF’s reins, the national team’s ranking was No 6 in the world. Now the team ranking is hovering around 16 and 18. “When I took over last year, the team ranking was No.18 and now it is No.16,” PHF Secretary Haider said.

The Performance Evaluation Committee findings as revealed by ‘The News’ in June 19 issue are: The findings of the Performance Evaluation Committee have already been sent to the ministry for submission to the prime minister.

Following a series of meetings, the PHF Evaluation Committee recommended: a) It is evident from the overall performance of the Pakistan Hockey team that there is a marked decline in the ranking of the Pakistan Hockey Federation as the Pakistan national team ranking stands at No16 at the world level which was at No.6 at the start of a period in question. Hockey as a sport also deteriorated which shows the poor performance of PHF as a Federation.

The financial support of Rs.975, 712, 573/ (by the federal government only) during the period proved counterproductive; b) The committee observed that PHF did not cooperate with the committee regarding the provision of information/data; c) Since the PHF is not cooperating, therefore, it is imperative to remove the current PHF setup. The year 2023 is very important as the Asian Games are scheduled which leads to the qualification of the Olympic Games 2024.

After thorough deliberation and discussion on the aforementioned observations, during the meeting, the committee unanimously recommended that as per legal framework, the prime minister may call for free and fair election of the PHF and may nominate an interim committee for at least six months; The interim arrangement will help in scrutinizing all the clubs and establishing the voting right of the new clubs.

And to ensure free and fair elections of the Pakistan Hockey Federation as per its constitution. The Evaluation Committee conducted the audit of the Pakistan Hockey Federation for the period from 27th August 2015 to 14th May 2022.

In a detailed summary that has also been sent to the PM, high-profile committee, and Ministry for IPC, the committee added that the PSB de-notified office-bearers of the PHF due to completion of their four-year term on 14-05-2022.

Asif Bajwa was nominated as Secretary General for a term in 2019 for the intervening period after the resignation of Shahbaz Ahmed which expired on 14-05-2022 along with other office-bearers. The defunct president of PHF Khalid Sajjad Khokhar appointed Haider Hussain as secretary general and convened an elective meeting to initiate the process of the election of PHF. Reportedly, the PHF elections were taken place and new office-bearers assumed charge of their offices without the participation of the observer of PSB.

The prime minister had constituted a high power committee on the affairs of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) under the Chairmanship of the Minister for Defense along with the Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination. The high-power committee recommended conducting a financial audit of the accounts of PHF by Federal Audit and Performance Audit.