PCB is answerable to ministry, says Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Rehman Mazari reiterated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is functioning under the ministry which is answerable for their activities to all policy-makers.

One of the members of the IPC Standing Committee Dr Mehreen Razzak Bhutto said that all the efforts to get required answers from the PCB headed by Najam Sethi went fruitless. “I would continue to look for answers even in this regime. The PCB is answerable to the ministry also.”

She called for the PCB forensic audit. “If the corruption is going on in the PCB, it should be investigated.” On the occasion, the committee chairman called for a special audit of the PCB. “The ministry should conduct a special audit of the PCB. I hope Zaka Ashraf, the newly appointed chairman of the PCB Management Committee, will make every possible effort to cooperate in conducting a special audit of the PCB especially for the last six months.”