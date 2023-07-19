Hamza, Huzaifa in WJS third round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan and Huzaifa Ibrahim moved into the third round of WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne on Tuesday.

After getting bye in the first round, Hamza defeated Canada’s Wasey Maqsood 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 in the second round. Unseeded Huzaifa beat Ian Miguel De Sousa from Macao 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 and then won against Hong Kong’s Tsz Shing Tam 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round.