Hamza, Huzaifa in WJS third round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan and Huzaifa Ibrahim moved into the third round of WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne on Tuesday.
After getting bye in the first round, Hamza defeated Canada’s Wasey Maqsood 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 in the second round. Unseeded Huzaifa beat Ian Miguel De Sousa from Macao 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 and then won against Hong Kong’s Tsz Shing Tam 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4 in the second round.
MELBOURNE: The Australian state of Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday citing major...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday confirmed that its men’s side will play 10 additional T20Is against New...
ISLAMABAD: A high-profile Pakistan Hockey Federation Committee formed by the prime minister will hold an important...
MANCHESTER: Ben Stokes said on Tuesday that forecast bad weather in Manchester could make England even more aggressive...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Rehman Mazari reiterated that Pakistan Cricket Board is...
GALLE: Saud Shakeel hit his maiden double century in Tests as Pakistan stretched their lead to a dominant 149 against...