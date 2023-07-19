Rashid, Shehwar win archery gold medals

KARACHI: Rashid Masood and Shehwar Nasir won gold in the professional singles of the All-Pakistan Inter Club Archery Championship.

In the men's team event White House Archery Club and in women's Right Archers Club won. The championship was organised at Karachi University, in which 150 men and women from more than 20 clubs participated.

Rashid Masood of Pak Archery NCC won gold, Nasir Ali got silver and Tahseen Ali got bronze medal in professional men. In professional women, Shawar Nasir of Right Archery Club (Karachi) won gold, Kanwal Hasan of MSB won silver and Maryam Taseef won bronze.

In the professional men’s team event (Club), White House Archery Club won. Right Archery Club got silver and KU Archery Club got bronze medal.