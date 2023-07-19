Zohaib working hard to improve skills for Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier boxer and Asian bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed is working hard to improve his skills and develop some new tricks which he aims to use in the 19th Asian Games later this summer in Hangzhou, China.

The Asian Games will also serve as 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers. “Yes, I am working to enhance my skills and develop different techniques which I will use in the Asian Games,” Zohaib told ‘The News’ from Islamabad.

Zohaib and his fellow boxers are training at the Liaquat Gymnasium located at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, to prepare for the Asiad which will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

Zohaib said that he has a chance in the Asian Games to get a medal for the country. “Yes, chance is there and I hope God will help me succeed in my mission,” Zohaib said.

However, he agreed that Asian Games is a tough target. “Yes, I agree that Asian Games are tough. All our opponents are training on foreign soil. India is also preparing well and some nations have held joint training camps.

We also are training in Islamabad and coaches are working hard to prepare us well for the Games. Still there are two months at our disposal and top effort will be made to pull off the best,” said Lyari-born Zohaib.

Zohaib shot to fame when he won bronze in the Asian Under-22 Boxing Championship in Tashkent early January 2022. He then snared another bronze, in the Asian Championship held in Jordan in November last year. This was also the first medal for Pakistan at the Asian elite level since 2005.

Zohaib said that they lack equipment in Islamabad. “You need top level equipment for good preparation which we lack. You need speed ball, quality punching bags and other equipment which help you train much better. You can improve your speed also,” Zohaib said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan head coach Arshad Hussain said that he is going to make some minor changes in Zohaib’s techniques. “I am slightly changing his skills, not too much which could confuse him,” Arshad told this correspondent.

“During punch he does not shift his front foot. You know your punch should be clean and powerful,” said Arshad, also a former Olympian.

“He has advantage of his height and his range is also good and my aim is to make better his movements and punches. Unless body swings during punch, power, speed and range will not come,” said Arshad, also an IBA three-star coach.

“He picks the things quickly and as he has been playing from childhood so he knows the things well,” Arshad said. This is the first time that Zohaib, who plays in the 51 kilogramme weight category, will be showcasing his skills in the Asian Games.

Pakistan last won bronze medal in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games when the now professional boxer Mohammad Waseem finished at the victory stand in the flyweight category. The boxing event in the Asian Games will be held at Hangzhou Gymnasium from September 24 to October 5.