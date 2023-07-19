Pakistan-Iran U16 volleyball final today

LAHORE: Pakistan colts will face Iran in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent on Wednesday (today). The match begins at 3pm PST.
Pakistan defeated Iran 3-2 and Kazakhstan 3-0 to blast their way into the final. In their second game Pakistan lost to Uzbekistan 3-2 after a sweating affair.
Pakistan coach Saeed Ahmad Khan was happy with the achievement of his charges. "It's a great effort from our lads," Saeed told 'The News' from Tashkent. "You know Iran is a powerhouse of volleyball in Asia and is investing heavily in the sport and beating them is a great effort," Saeed said.
"It's a memorable effort and it will be remembered for long. It means we have a good nursery and we will have to invest in it in order to pull off the desired results," Saeed said. He added that the performance has boosted the confidence of his charges ahead of the Asian Under-16 Championship which will also be held in Tashkent from July 22. "It will definitely help our team to do well in the continental event," Saeed said.
