A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a disposable glass manufacturing factory located in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town. Despite initial attempts by on-site people to contain the flames, the fire grew rapidly, necessitating the intervention of the fire brigade department.

According to the fire bridge department’s spokesperson, two fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Recognising the gravity of the situation, additional firefighting units were summoned.

The water board authorities declared an emergency, ensuring the immediate deployment of water tankers to support the fire suppression efforts. Officials from the fire brigade confirmed that all individuals present inside the two-storey factory at the time of the incident were successfully evacuated to safety.

At the time of the filing of this story, a combined force of six fire engines and one water bowser were working to bring the fire under control. The fire has left the factory premises in ruins. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.