SHC seeks comments on plea against appointment of finance director in Lyari University

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the universities and boards department, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Lyari (SBBU) and others on a petition against the appointment of director finance in the university.

The petitioner, Abdul Rasheed Mallah, submitted in the plea that the universities and boards department had issued a notification with regard to appointment of Mohammad Hanif as the director finance of the SBBU in addition to his assignment of additional director finance at the Dow University of Health Sciences.

A counsel for the petitioner, Imtiaz Ali Solangi, submitted that the process for the appointment of director of finance stated in the law reflected that the post was a full-time job and the appointment shall be made by the chief minister from a panel of three candidates recommended by the search committee.

The counsel submitted that the universities department issued the impugned notification by appointing Hanif as the finance director on the basis of own pay scale. He submitted that the respondent authority appointed the director finance as a stop gap arrangement until the post was filled under the rules but such additional charge could not be given to a person who was not serving in the same university.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry after the preliminary hearing of the petition observed that the point raised in the petition required consideration.

The SHC issued notices to the universities department, SBBU and others, and called their comments on July 24.