Last rites for four Hyderabad citizens who died in Gilgit accident performed

Hyderabad: Four residents of Hyderabad who were killed a few days ago in an accident in Gilgit-Baltistan were buried on Tuesday at the Hayat Baba Graveyard.

A tourist bus, in which 12 resident of Hyderabad city were travelling, had fallen into a ditch in Diamir Thalachi district of Gilgit-Baltistan. As a result of the accident, four travellers who belonged to same family died.

The deceased included 24-year-old Syed Ammar, 35-year-old Sadaf Imran, 18-year-old Rabi Farzeen, and 55-year-old Samina.

When the bodies were shifted to the Heerabad Liberty Market area, the atmosphere of the area turned mournful. Later, they were buried at the Hayat Baba graveyard.

Family members told the media that eight other members of their family were still injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital. They also lamented that the authorities did not help them despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking notice of the accident.