Two DSPs suspended over corruption charges

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Karachi over corruption charges.

The two DSPs — Quaidabad DSP Ghulam Parwar Mirani and Bin Qasim DSP Nazar Muhammad — were removed from the posts on Monday due to allegations of corruption against them. They were directed to report to the Central Police Office.