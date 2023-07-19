Two DSPs suspended over corruption charges

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Karachi over corruption charges.
The two DSPs — Quaidabad DSP Ghulam Parwar Mirani and Bin Qasim DSP Nazar Muhammad — were removed from the posts on Monday due to allegations of corruption against them. They were directed to report to the Central Police Office.
Six months after a Malir district and sessions court acquitted Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Owais and his four...
The Federal Investigation Agency Karachi’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has arrested two suspects during a raid...
Through a United States government-funded grant, 24 Pakistani students from three schools in Karachi are currently...
A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a disposable glass manufacturing factory located in Korangi’s Allah Wala...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the universities and boards department, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto...
Hyderabad: Four residents of Hyderabad who were killed a few days ago in an accident in Gilgit-Baltistan were buried...