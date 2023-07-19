 
Wednesday July 19, 2023
Karachi

Two DSPs suspended over corruption charges

By Our Correspondent
July 19, 2023

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Karachi over corruption charges.

The two DSPs — Quaidabad DSP Ghulam Parwar Mirani and Bin Qasim DSP Nazar Muhammad — were removed from the posts on Monday due to allegations of corruption against them. They were directed to report to the Central Police Office.