Minister announces hostel in Karachi for minority students

The Sindh government intends to construct a hostel in Karachi for providing lodging facilities to students belonging to the religious minorities in the province.

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essrani said this on Tuesday while answering the verbal and written queries of lawmakers during the question hour of the provincial assembly’s session.

The minorities affairs minister said that later on, such lodging facilities for students belonging to the minorities would be built in every division of the province. Essrani informed the legislators that one such hostel would be built at a cost of Rs120 million.

He said that in just a year the Sindh government had spent over Rs30 million for providing scholarships on merit to qualified students belonging to the religious minorities in the province.

He also said that his minorities affairs department had been overseeing the completion of a total of 268 development projects in the province, with 40 of them in Karachi, eight in Jamshoro, 12 in Ghotki, 25 in Badin and five in Tharparkar.

Essrani said that the process to install solar systems at temples belonging to Hindus in the province had begun for fulfilling their energy needs.

He said the provincial government had spent up to 90 per cent of the development funds allocated for improving graveyards, temples and crematoriums belonging to the minorities.

He assured the House that the Sindh government would ensure the protection of all the temples of Hindus in the province. He said the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was fully committed to resolving the issues of the religious minorities on a priority basis and also to ensuring their fundamental rights.

The minister said that according to its manifesto, the PPP wishes that the members of the religious minorities all over the country enjoy equal rights.

Later, after the summary proceedings of the provincial legislature, PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani adjourned the session until Thursday (tomorrow).