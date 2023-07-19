Underpass being built to connect Red Line with Green Line: Sharjeel

An underpass is being constructed to connect the Red Line section of the bus rapid transit service with the Green Line section at MA Jinnah Road near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that the work on the Red Line is progressing continuously day and night.

Memon said that the Asian Development Bank is extending financial support for the project, adding that the Red Line would pass through the underpass near the Mazar-e-Quaid connecting to the Green Line.

He said that the project aims to provide transportation facilities for the next 60 to 70 years, adding that taking into account Karachi’s population, it is the best project for the city.

During his conversation with media representatives at the underpass being constructed for the Red Line project, he emphasised the provincial government’s commitment to complete the project promptly.

The minister pointed out that this determination stems from the goal of resolving the city’s transportation issues and enabling the residents to reach their destinations in a timely manner.

Replying to a query, he acknowledged that certain delays in the project can be attributed to the rise in inflation, which subsequently increased the project costs.

He said that the relocation of utilities required both time and capital, leading to additional delays. He also mentioned the necessity of granting a write-off to the consultant before commencing the work.

Responding to another question, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is dedicated to the city’s development and is working tirelessly day and night, mentioning the diligent efforts of the entire Trans Karachi team in trying to achieve this goal.

Memon mentioned that the Red Line project spans a distance of 22 kilometres, and that it stretches from Tank Chowk in Model Colony to the Numaish Chowrangi area.

On another query he said that the tender process for the Yellow Line would be expedited, thanks to the support and involvement of the World Bank.

On the next question he said that the acceleration in the transport projects is a result of the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

Memon said that their directive is to prioritise the resolution of the city’s transportation challenges as quickly as possible, adding that this commitment aligns with the PPP’s manifesto, aiming to provide enhanced transport facilities to the residents.

Replying to a query about inflation, the minister admitted that while inflation has impacted the entire world, Pakistan has been affected in a worse manner.

However, he stressed, the government is making significant efforts to provide facilities to the people. As an example, he highlighted the support price issued for wheat.

On a question about the whereabouts of the opposition leader, he said he does not have any knowledge about the specific location where the opposition leader might be “hiding”.

In response to another query, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, saying that the party has promoted divisive politics and contributed to the decline in societal values in the country.