Improving ties

This year, a clear improvement has been seen in relations between Pakistan and Iran. In May, our PM and the Iranian president jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border market, one of six border markets along the Pakistan-Iran border, in order to boost bilateral trade. An atmosphere of peace seems to be growing between the two countries. A few days ago, COAS General Asim Munir went on a two-day official visit to Iran and met the Iranian civil and military leadership to bolster cooperation on defence and other key issues. Both countries have promised to cooperate on eradicating terrorism in the border areas.
As a Pakistani, the development of our country and our improvement in international relations is a source of happiness and it is hoped that our country continues along this path.
Yamna Ahmed
Karachi
