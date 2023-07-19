 
Wednesday July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023

The IMF has deposited $1.2 billion into the SBP’s account, as per reports. This is a welcome development given that we were on the verge of default.

Now, we have the responsibility of ensuring that we do not sit idle and explore new ways to put Pakistan on the path to recovery and progress. This applies especially to our leaders. With hard work, we can achieve the goal of prosperity.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi