With blinders on

While travelling to Peshawar from Islamabad via the M-1 motorway, I observed that many vehicles, including heavy ones, were driving on the right side thus forcing the other vehicles to overtake them from the wrong side. A couple of Motorway Police cars passed by without taking any notice of this erratic traffic flow.

The next day, while travelling to Lahore, I noticed the dilapidated state of the toll booths. Yet again, there did not appear to be anyone taking notice of this problem.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad