Fooling the people

July 19, 2023

This letter refers to the news report ‘All-out efforts under way to lower inflation: PM’ (July 16, 2023). Literally on the same day, a report entitled ‘More burden on masses: government increases electricity duration of peak hours’ was published. The PM should not deride the people’s sensibilities like this.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad