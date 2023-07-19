The gender pay gap in Pakistan has been reported to be as high as 34 per cent. This is more than double the global average. Undoubtedly, this issue requires urgent attention. In my opinion, gender discrimination and lack of education are the main constituents of the wage disparity in our country. Women’s access to education is highly limited, with only 42 per cent of girls enrolled in secondary school, as compared to 48 per cent of boys, according to the World Bank. Poverty and patriarchal attitudes that view women as somehow unworthy of or unsuited to education play a key role in this problem. The fact that access to education is more limited for women than men means they are at a disadvantage when it comes to competing for the best-paying jobs. For example, women make up less than18 per cent of the STEM professionals in Pakistan, according to reports.

Solving the problem requires raising awareness among the people of gender disparity and the importance of empowering women, building more government schools and also ensuring post-secondary education for women.

Moeid Irfan Warraich

Sialkot