Predictable end

This letter refers to the news report ‘New census not to be notified, polls to be held on 2017 count: Sana’ (July 16, 2023). Mainly due to complaints over the massive undercount of Karachi’s population another census before the mandated period of 10 years was agreed and conducted recently. However, the results of even this census, despite many extensions, have proved just as dubious and controversial. As a result, the government has now announced that because of issues with the new census, which presumably cannot be resolved anytime soon, the results of the fresh census will not be notified and the forthcoming elections will be held on the basis of the 2017 census.

With PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari running the show, no other outcome seemed likely anyways, in my opinion. The PPP is determined to keep its hold on Sindh and the PM and Zardari seem happy to help each other out for now. What a shame.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi