For all our sakes

The rate at which our agricultural lands are disappearing is quite alarming. Fertile land is rapidly being converted into housing societies, commercial zones and industrial estates. This process is not only robbing farmers of their livelihoods but also harming our food security. Furthermore, our economy is heavily reliant on agriculture, making a strong agricultural sector essential for Pakistan. The government must pay heed to this issue and work to preserve agricultural lands by establishing strict measures that protect farmers and their land. This will, indirectly, protect our prosperity as well.

Meer Abdul Malik

Kech