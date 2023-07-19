For all our sakes

The rate at which our agricultural lands are disappearing is quite alarming. Fertile land is rapidly being converted into housing societies, commercial zones and industrial estates. This process is not only robbing farmers of their livelihoods but also harming our food security. Furthermore, our economy is heavily reliant on agriculture, making a strong agricultural sector essential for Pakistan. The government must pay heed to this issue and work to preserve agricultural lands by establishing strict measures that protect farmers and their land. This will, indirectly, protect our prosperity as well.
Meer Abdul Malik
Kech
Overfishing has been a problem in Pakistan for a long time. The officials responsible for tackling this issue appear...
This letter refers to the news story ‘US says Taliban responsible for ensuring Afghan soil not used as terrorist...
This year, a clear improvement has been seen in relations between Pakistan and Iran. In May, our PM and the Iranian...
The impact of cryptocurrencies on a country’s economy is a complex and controversial issue. On the one hand,...
The IMF has deposited $1.2 billion into the SBP’s account, as per reports. This is a welcome development given that...
While travelling to Peshawar from Islamabad via the M-1 motorway, I observed that many vehicles, including heavy ones,...