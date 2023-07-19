Cotton arrivals jump

LAHORE: Beginning of cotton stockpiling earlier this year has kick-started premature market operations, with farmers hopeful of a better crop despite variable temperature, monsoon rains, and possible pest attacks in August.

Data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) showed that by July 15, seed cotton equal to 0.858 million bales had reached ginning factories across the country. Sindh produced the most, with stockpiling at 0.659 million bales with major contribution recorded from Sanghar district, which produced more than half of the total provincial tally.

With close to 0.2 million bales reported from Punjab, Khanewal District produced the most as arrival stood at 37,983 bales followed by Vehari and Sahiwal districts posting 31,501 and 24,100 bales respectively.

It should be mentioned that it is the first time that sizeable cotton arrivals have been reported in July. Earlier, in July 2015, cotton arrivals were reported and a number of ginning factories had started their operations, but it was not on a large scale.

Cotton sowing target for the current season has been set at 2.764 million hectares and production target for the current season has been pegged at 12.7 million bales, which is about three times of last year’s output.