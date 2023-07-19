Stocks extend losses as rupee fall spooks investors

Stocks continued a downtrend and closed lower on Tuesday, as jittery investors weighed a significant decline in rupee value against dollar, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly lower by 33.27 points or 0.07 percent to 45,009.34 points against 45,042.61 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 45,240.21 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 44,848.39 points.

Stocks witnessed a fourth consecutive fall since July 13, where the benchmark index made an intraday high at 45,971 level. Consequently, the market has so far been retraced by 962 points (down 2.1 percent) to date, according to Topline Securities.

“The highlight of the day was Pak rupee where the local currency lost confidence against the greenback and closed the day’s affairs at 283.04 (lost Rs3.78; depreciated 1.34 percent), in the interbank trading,” it said.

The likely reason for the rupee decline could be higher interbank payments and its subsequent pressure in open market, the brokerage stated.

“45k is the edge where bulls and bears fought whole day and eventually bulls managed to defend the aforesaid psychological level as KSE100 index summed up the business at 45,009 level.”

Mix vibes kept investors sentiments direction less during the trading hours. Colgate Palmolive continued to remain major contributor by adding 51 points, followed by POL 36 points, MCB 30 points, UBL 29 points, and MEBL 26 points. On the flip side, PPL, BAHL, and PSO appeared as major laggards as they shed 67 points, cumulatively, according to Topline Securities.

“The KSE-100 is now at level from where a bottom is likely to form,” Arif Habib Limited said in its post-session report. The KSE-30 index also decreased by 1.91 points or 0.01 percent to 15,966.73 points against 15,964.82 points.

Traded shares decreased by 60 million shares to 254,960 million shares from 314,785 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.322 billion from Rs6.770 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.899 trillion from Rs6.895 trillion. Out of 332 companies active in the session, 117 closed in green, 193 in red and, 22 remained unchanged.

“Pakistan equities witnessed a range-bound session today [Tuesday] and closed negative amid lack of positive triggers,” Ismail Securities said.

The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palm shares, which rose by Rs74.59 to Rs1,619.92 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which increased by Rs74.48 to Rs1,124.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Khairpur Sugar, which fell by Rs21.90 to Rs270.10 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs20.01 to Rs749.99 per share.

Significant turnover stocks included B.O. Punjab, Worldcall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Fauji Foods Ltd, Pak Refinery, K-Electric Ltd., Treet Corp, Lalpir Power, Air Link Commun, and Dewan Motors. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 63.109 million shares from 65.414 million shares.