FDI falls 25pc in FY23

KARACHI: Pakistan's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows dropped 25 percent to $1.456 billion in the 12 months of the last fiscal year, the central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Net FDI fell 58 percent to $114 million in June from $271 million a year earlier. A decline in FDI is also occurring globally. Due to several unavoidable events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, rising food and energy prices, financial unrest, and debt pressures, the momentum for global FDI waned in 2022 and projects came under strain.

The outlook for global FDI in 2023 appears weak. Negative or slow growth in many economies, further deteriorating financing conditions, investor uncertainty in the face of multiple crises, and, especially in developing countries, increasing debt-related risks will put significant downward pressure on FDI, said the Pakistan Economic Survey for FY2023, which was released this month.

The SBP data showed that investment inflows from China, which has the highest share in Pakistan's total FDI, fell 27 percent to $482 million in July-June FY2023. The investments by Swiss firms dropped 6 percent to $134 million.

Inflows into the financial sector from foreign investors were $275 million in July–June FY2023, a decrease of 34 percent from the same months of the previous fiscal year.

In the period from July to June 2023, investments in the oil and gas exploration sector dropped 3 percent to $135 million from $195 million a year earlier. The amount invested in the power sector decreased 18 percent to $623 million.