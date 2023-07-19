Rupee drops over 1pc as importers rush to buy dollars

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 1.34 percent or 3.78 rupees against the dollar on Tuesday, as importers scrambled to secure foreign exchange after the government eased import curbs, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 283.04 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 279.26. The local unit fell for a third straight session, erasing gains made earlier from IMF loan.

In the open market, the domestic currency fell by 4 rupees in relation to the dollar. It was trading at 290 as opposed to 286 in the previous session against the dollar.

“Due to a higher demand for dollars for payments, the rupee is under pressure. The local currency would continue to face pressure as import restrictions are eased in response to IMF demands,” said a currency dealer.

According to the dealer, the backlog brought on by import and dividend restrictions is being cleared. He also predicted that the rupee would continue to gradually weaken until dollar flows improved.

“Despite receiving material inflows from friendly countries and the IMF, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has been sliding in the interbank market,” said Chase Securities in a note.

“This depreciation suggests that import payments are gradually being allowed, which were previously managed administratively due to low foreign exchange reserves before the IMF's Stand-By Arrangement,” it added. “This move signals that the environment will improve for the businesses facing difficulty in operating till last month.”

Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER), the value of the rupee against a basket of trading partner currencies, appreciated to 87.7 in June from 87.4 in the previous month, according to the latest figures from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, answered in response to a query that the exchange companies had not sold dollars in the interbank market for a continuous 10 days, which put pressure on the rupee, by saying that these companies do provide dollars to the banks in the interbank market, but their share is very small.

“Inflows of dollars into the open market are scarce. Remittances and export proceeds are two sources of inflows that help the interbank market meet its demand,” Paracha added.

He shared that the rupee was trading at or above 300 to the dollar in the grey market. Last week, Pakistan received $4.2 billion from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the IMF. As a result of the inflows, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have increased from $4.5 billion in the week ending July 7 to approximately $9 billion currently.

Both politics and the economy have been highly volatile over the last few months, with the economy receiving the majority of attention and concern. As the assemblies are set to be dissolved in August, the focus is anticipated to move to politics following the recent IMF executive board approval.