Tuesday July 18, 2023
Peshawar

Hundi dealer arrested

By Bureau report
July 18, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a hundi dealer from Khyber Bazaar on Monday.An official said the FIA Peshawar team conducted a raid in Khyber Bazaar and arrested a hundi dealer Abu Zar. The official said Rs 13.5 million were recovered from the place.