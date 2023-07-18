Campaign against 10 diseases launched in Lower SW

WANA: An eight-day campaign was launched on Monday in various areas of Lower South Waziristan district against 10 communicable diseases.

This was stated by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Inayat Ur Rehman while addressing a press conference at Wana Press Club.

He said the campaign would be conducted in August and September as well, against TB, diphtheria, pertussis tetanus, meningitis, hepatitis B, pneumonia, diarrhea, typhoid, measles and polio.

The DHO said the vaccination campaign would continue till July 24.The official urged elders, scholars, Ulema, political leaders and youth to continue cooperation with the health department so that these diseases could be contained.

He said the campaign was being conducted exclusively in the remote areas of Wana, Birmal, Toi Khulla, Zarmelan and Shakai valley.