Science and tech role in economic progress underlined

SWABI - Provincial Minister for Science and Technology Shahid Khan Khattak has affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering innovation at an event that concluded at Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Monday.

The three-day event, a collaboration between GIK Institute, Directorate General of Science and Technology (DoST) and JS Bank, showcased talented students, cutting-edge research and new ideas from across Pakistan.

The minister praised the projects and talent on display, underscoring science and technology’s key role in economic progress. He stressed the importance of supporting young innovators financially and through encouragement.

“Seeing such dedicated young minds fills me with immense pride,” he said.“Their ideas could catalyze breakthroughs in respective fields. The provincial government is committed to supporting such talent and institutions like GIK Institute which are moulding future leaders.”

The minister announced that other KP cabinet members would soon visit the GIK Institute to explore collaboration and take result-oriented steps to achieve the desired results.