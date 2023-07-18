Charsadda residents protest gas load-shedding

CHARSADDA: Protesting against non-supply of natural gas for the past several weeks in Charsadda, the residents of various localities took to streets on Monday and demanded immediate restoration of gas supply.

The protesters gathered at the Farooq Azam Chowk and blocked the main roads leading to various destinations for traffic for hours.

Carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans against the shortage of gas, a large number of workers and office-bearers of various political parties and traders attended the protest rally and urged the authorities of the Sui gas to ensure regular supply of gas to the residents.

Addressing the rally, Shahzad Khan, Taimur Khan Khattak, Fawad Ahmad Khan and others said that people had approached every relevant office, but no one paid any heed.

They said that the situation has forced the people to use wood or LPG cylinders as alternative fuel to gas, but not majority of residents could afford this.“We receive monthly bills regularly, but no one is here to address our problems,” said a speaker.