SCCI asks govt to promote furniture industry

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi on Monday asked the government to take steps to promote the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and resolve the issues of the people attached with this sector.

Speaking at a ceremony at the three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo here, he said the furniture industry played a pivotal role in boosting the economic development and the country’s export.

The SCCI acting chief said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge potential for investment in the furniture sector, asking the relevant authorities to help promote the furniture industry by attracting investment.

Various Pakistani and international furniture brands had set up stalls at the expo.The SCCI’s acting chief said the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced difficulties due to current economic turmoil and other issues.

He urged the government to resolve the issues of the people attached with the furniture industry.Like other sectors, he said, the furniture industry not only contributed to economic development but it also played a crucial role in boosting the country’s exports.