Minister directs officials to digitise TEVTA

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil has directed bringing the financial system of all subsidiary institutes of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) under an online system and besides control on unnecessary expenditures, the solarisation of the offices to save energy.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting at the headquarters of TEVTA on Monday. All directors and other officers of the authority attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the overall performance, financial and administrative affairs, professional activities of the institute and challenges.

Keeping in view the importance of technical education, the provincial minister directed the holding of a grand award distribution ceremony for the outstanding students of the technical educational institutes, administrative & teaching staff of TEVTA and principals of the technical colleges. During the ceremony, all teachers, principals, administrative staff and intelligent students of the institutes would be awarded.

The minister said that technical education was being considered as a crucial sector for the socio-economic uplift of any society.

He further said that besides focusing on the performance of the technical and training performance of the TEVTA, uplifting the teaching and procedure for the promotion of other staffers should be improved and accelerated and such kind of system should be adopted to pave way for the promotion of the higher qualified and intelligent staffers of the institute and provide them golden opportunities for their bright future.