Reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by floods sought

MANSEHRA: A jirga attended by the local government representatives and elders of Lower Kohistan on Monday set a deadline for the government to initiate the reconstruction of roads and other infrastructure damaged by last year’s flash floods or else they would come onto the streets to protest against it.

“The roads and other infrastructure were washed away when dam’s authorities released water amid the flash floods in 2022, and now a woman and a young girl were swept away when spillways of the same water reservoir were opened but Wapda is delaying to implement its agreement with locals,” Maulana Fazl Wahab, the tehsil chairman of Bankhaid Ranowali, told a jirga held at his office.

The chairmen of 12 village councils of Upper, Lower and Central Dubair, Ranowalia, Jijal and Bankhaid areas, and local elders showed up at the jirga.

They asked the government to initiate reconstruction of the road, provide relief to affected families and enforce an agreement reached between Wapda and Dubair Khawar Hydropower Projects affectees by July 27 or else they would block Karakoram Highway to traffic for the indefinite period.

Speaking at the jirga a former MPA from Lower Kohistan, Sarinzeb Khan said that families of a woman and girl should be compensated by Wapda before the expiry of the given deadline. “The Wapda should honour its agreement inked by it with Muttahida Jirga and reconstruct power and roads infrastructure washed away in last year’s flash floods,” he said.

Another local government representative, Juma Shah Jallali said that hundreds of families were still stranded in parts of Dubair and should be provided with relief and healthcare services as roads couldn’t be reconstructed as yet.