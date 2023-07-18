Food Authority seizes banned China salt

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (FS & HFA) on Monday seized 35 bags of banned China salt from a store at Khwaja Gunj Bazaar Chowk in the Mardan district.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Director Mohammad Ibrahim and Assistant Director Alif Khan.There were reports that the China salt was being supplied to different restaurants and grocery shops of Mardan. A raid was conducted subsequently that led to the confiscation of as many as 35 bags of China salt weighing 870 kilograms.

It is worth mentioning here that the sale of China salt was banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The FS & HFA later launched a drive against it due to its hazardous effects on human body including high blood pressure, retarded growth of human body especially bones and dangerous effects on nervous system.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Director FS & HFA Mardan Division, Kamran Khan, said the FS & HFA field team had accelerated activities against food adulteration.

He said earlier last week 135 bags of China salt weighing about 3400 kg were seized in an operation at the Toru Chowk.The officials said during the last three months, about six units producing counterfeited cold drinks of multinational brands and of adulterated Gurr (Jaggery) prepared from sugar and chemicals were permanently sealed.

He said the FS & HFA aims to provide clean and hygienic food to the general public and no one would be allowed to play with the health of the people.