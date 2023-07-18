PTI leaders condemn arrest of ex-lawmaker’s father

WANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Lower Waziristan, have condemned the raids of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on party leaders and their arrests.
PTI leaders Dr Ghulam Rasool Wazir, Abid Wazir, Bakht Nawaz and Haroon Wazir addressed a press conference at Wana Press Club, and said that two days ago, ex-customs collector Nasrullah Wazir, father of PTI Lower Waziristan’s former MPA Naseerullah Wazir, had been arrested from his house in Peshawar.
They said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police raided the house of former MPA Naseerullah Khan Wazir at night again without any FIR and any notice, and while the former MPA was not at home, two guests were present there along with a vehicle.
