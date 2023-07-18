CTD says target killers used to get money through hundi

PESHAWAR: The investigation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after busting the IS-KP network behind target killing of minorities revealed the accused used to get money through hundi.

“The last transfer was that of around Rs 200,000 that the accused Zafar used for purchasing two pistols and motorbike. We are investigating other transactions as well as to find out who was sending the money,” the additional inspector general (Ad IG) of CTD, Shaukat Abbas, told The News.

He added that more progress has been made in the case by using technology that would help arrest other members of the network. Another official of the CTD said one of the held members of the network had acquired a Pakistani computerized identity card and it is being investigated as to how he got it.

The CTD and the capital city police last week said a major network of the Islamic State KP involved in target killing of minorities, police and religious scholars in Peshawar since March has been busted and it’s key leader has been arrested.

The AdIG CTD and Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar told a press conference last week that the group was behind the target killings of three Sikhs, two Christians, four Islamic scholars and injuries to three policemen in Peshawar since March.

The officials said terrorists targeted a Christian in the limits of Pishtakhara police station and later encountered Ababeel Squad on Kohat Road.

Three policemen were wounded while a key terrorist Zafar alias Khalid from Afghanistan, presently living in Rashid Garhi, was killed in the encounter.

Police recovered a Zu card, an Afghan card, pistol and two phones from the deceased. The officials added the group had also planned major terrorist attacks during the coming Muharram but the cops busted the ring before that.

“Over a dozen officers took three days to identify Zafar and his accomplice after watching hundreds of hours of CCTV footage of BRT when a Zu card was found from his clothes. The entire team worked till late night for many days before the network was busted,” said an investigator.

He added that father-in-law of the deceased Zafar, Amin Ullah, was arrested after connecting the dots. Amin is believed to be a key member of the network.

“A young son of Amin who was a student of a local college in Peshawar was killed a few years back when he left for Afghanistan after quitting studies,” said an investigator.

Officials said raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the network. A Sikh Manmohan Singh was killed and another was wounded in two attacks on consecutive days in Kakshal and nearby areas last month.

Besides, a cop was shot and wounded in the vicinity while three cops were wounded on the nearby Kohat Road. All these incidents happened within three days.

One weapon was used in all these attacks. The same weapon was used in a few other incidents of target killings that happened in Peshawar since March.