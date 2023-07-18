ANP vows to develop Torghar

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party (ANP) former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Laiq Mohammad Khan on Monday said that his party would put the Torghar district on the path to prosperity.

“The ANP changed the tribal status of Torghar and gave it the status of a settled district in 2011. We had earmarked Rs5 billion for development work.,” he told a gathering at the Mohgat Hassanzai area.

Laiq Mohammad said that the ANP would put this underdeveloped area on the path to development if the party was voted to power again in the upcoming general election.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) couldn’t address the issues being faced by the people of Torghar and its leadership was making hollow claims about initiating development projects.“The PMLN’s Member National Assembly from Torghar couldn’t address the basic issues faced by the locals,” he said.