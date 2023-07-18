SRSP to establish livelihood unit in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: The Model Industrial Home (MIH) at the Social Welfare Department building in Hayatabad has been handed over to the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) for the establishment of a livelihood unit.

The agreement in this regard was signed between Syed Aftab Ahmad, the chief operating officer of the SRSP, and Mohammad Naeem, director, Social Welfare Department.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare Initiatives Salma Begum, Secretary for Social Welfare Ziaul Haq, Gayrat Ahmadshoev, the head of the UNHCR sub-office in Peshawar, and others were present on the occasion.

An official said the centre was rehabilitated by SRSP through financial assistance of UNHCR in 2022 along with provision of required equipment and furniture.

With this collaboration, the official added, the SRSP would operationalise the centre by establishing a livelihood unit that would cater to the needs of Afghan refugees and women from the host communities.

Various livelihood initiatives would be organized at the MIH that include vocational skills training in various marketable trades, engagement in product development, production, and market linkages.

The partnership between SRSP and UNHCR is focused on supporting the Afghan refugees in enhancing their livelihoods through a holistic approach.

“This approach includes certified vocational skill training, enterprise development through in-kind and cash-based support and creating sustainable market linkages,” the official said, adding a total of 2,820 individuals, both males and females, have successfully benefited under various livelihood activities to date.

“These initiatives have made a significant contribution towards ensuring sustainable livelihoods for Afghan refugees residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

The establishment of the livelihood unit at the MIH is a testament to the commitment of the SRSP, UNHCR, and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to empower Afghan refugees and host communities, enabling them to thrive and create a better future for themselves.