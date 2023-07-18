Forum elects office-bearers

HARIPUR: A body of social activists working to help resolve public complaints here on Monday elected its office-bearers for the one-year term.

The advisory board of the District Public Forum, a body of social activists, met with its founder and former coordinator Musharraf Hazarvi in the chair.

He presented the progress report of the forum and the obstacles it was facing while addressing the genuine complaints of the general public.

On the occasion, the members of the advisory board unanimously elected the senior educationist and social activist Khalid Khan Jadoon as the chairman.

Dr Farhan Iqbal Abbasi was elected as vice chairman, labour leader Chanzeb Tanoli as general secretary and Syed Mohib Ali Shah as coordinator.