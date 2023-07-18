JI chief calls for legislation to ban usury

PESHAWAR: Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has urged the federal government to make legislation against usury before the expiry of its tenure on August 12 and announce interest-free return of individual, industrial and agricultural loans.

Addressing a “Hurmat-e-Sood Conference” (prohibition of usury) here on Monday, he said the federal government had promised to implement the court decision on the ban on interest, but it failed to take even a single step to materialize their promise.

He said that the federal minister made another promise during a conference in Karachi to end usury but to no avail.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was still in power and its was the responsibility of the head of the movement, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, to implement the court decision.

He said that the federal government has just a few more weeks to stay in power. Interest rate currently is 22 percent, which is the highest among Asian countries, he said, adding that half of the Rs 14000 billion budget has been allocated for payment of the interest-based loans.

The JI chief said that the JI made a persistent struggle against the interest-based system and won its legal fight against the system.

“We launched a protest drives against usury. We took up the issue in the Parliament. We made every effort to get it eradicated,” he said.

He said the JI would abolish the interest-based system when it comes into power and only then the country would be put on the track of development and prosperity, he added.

The JI chief came down hard on all the previous governments including the PTI and current PDM ones. He said that the PTI caused the price-hike and the PDM fanned it during its 15-month rule.

He said that the ruling parties were toeing the agenda of the imperialist powers. The economic, domestic and foreign policies of PDM, Pakistan People’s Party and PTI were the same, he said and alleged that all of them made new record corruption.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers made a compromise over Kashmir and passed Transgender Act. All of them made no effort to bring Dr Afia back to the country, he alleged.

He said that the PTI set new precedents of corruption during their rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the PTI rule when the Holy Quran was desecrated in France, the rulers refused to expel the French ambassador on the pretext of poor economic conditions.

The JI chief said the present government made the same excuse when the Holy Book was desecrated in Sweden.

The conference was also addressed by provincial president of JI Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan, vice-president Maulana Mohammad Ismail, JI’s member in the National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali, district chief Bahrullah Khan and others.