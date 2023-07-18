Institutions directed to impart training in computer coding to students

Islamabad:The federal government has directed the educational institutions to impart training courses in computer coding to students in highly competitive way in line with the international practices.

A monitoring system has also been put in place to ensure the teachers are fully capable to efficiently conduct computer coding courses in schools and enable students to improve their skills in this field.

A draft proposal revealed that the purpose of introducing computer coding courses in schools is to boost logical thinking and problem-solving skills among the students. As digital technology continues to drive innovation and business growth, code-writing skills and computer programming knowledge will be essential. With the advent of mobile devices and adoption of cloud-computing systems, code-writing skills have become an increasingly important. The educational institutions will also prepare periodical reports on progress of students and submit them to the ministry that will evaluate them and formulate future policies to achieve desired results.

The official data showed that numerous capacity building courses have already been organised for teachers who have been entrusted with the task to impart training to the students.