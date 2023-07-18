Pakistan, China to cooperate in health sectors

Islamabad:“In the future, we will strengthen cooperation with International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences in carrying out joint research on key technologies, application of international cooperation projects, training of international TCM talents, academic exchanges and other aspects to promote scientific and technological innovation in the field of nutrition and health.”

This was stated by Prof Wang Fengzhong, director of Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST), Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), while addressing the 2023 China-Pakistan Nutrition and Health Centre Cooperation Forum held here. On the occasion, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, director of International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Pakistan, was invited to be a visiting professor in IFST-CAAS by Prof Wang Fengzhong. Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries that experience many floods and droughts as a result of climate change, which poses a threat to food preservation according to Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, was impressed by how IFST’s technology helps extend the shelf life of food while retaining its flavour and nutrition, especially those made for women and children.