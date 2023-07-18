Divisional Peace Committee reviews Muharram security

Rawalpindi:Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir chaired the Divisional Peace Committee meeting along with Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha and RPO at the Commissioner Office here, says a press release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, CPO Rawalpindi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, President of Traders Association Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, District Khatib Iqbal Rizvi and a large number of scholars from all schools of thought.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that scholars have always played a key role in the establishment of peace and order, such a role is needed even today. He said that the cooperation of scholars, administration and police is indispensable for promoting religious harmony and discouraging communal hatred. As always, this time also the scholars of all the schools of thought throughout the province have assured to implement the code of conduct of Muharram. However, every citizen needs to keep an eye on the content of religious hatred and incitement on social media because Rawalpindi is a sensitive city and miscreants are looking for opportunities where they can do mischief and make us fight each other and spoil the atmosphere of the city. Hence, every person should identify such evil elements while playing their social role and not only avoid them but also encourage others not to fell a prey of their propaganda.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha said that it is not possible to maintain law and order without the cooperation of scholars. A series of meetings with scholars of all schools of thought is going on across the division to improve mutual relations. He further said that regarding the complaints of spreading religious hatred on social media, social media monitoring cells have been established at the tehsil level, under which their data will be forwarded to the FIA to take action against such miscreants.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali while speaking said that the implementation of the security plan regarding Muharram will be ensured with the cooperation of the scholars. Special security will be provided to all mosques and Imambargahs during Muharram. On this occasion, all the scholars assured the administration and the police of full cooperation and said that the evil elements cannot be allowed to destroy the peace of the country. They further said that the religion of Islam teaches peace and security, those who spread religious hatred are the tools of the enemies of the country.