One killed as speeding dumper rams into five vehicles

Rawalpindi:A 39-year old man Muneer Ahmed died on the spot while four people shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in critical condition due to an accident at under construction portion of Soan Bridge on Monday morning.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Usman Gujjar told ‘The News’ that a speedy dumper hit four cars and a pick up at Soan Bridge, resulted one man died at the spot and four others received serious injuries. The Rescue 1122 shifted all injured people to hospital on the occasion, he claimed. According to Rescue 1122, while four others namely Ramish, 23, Umer 27, Masood 61, and a female 35 years old sustained serious injuries. The body and the injured were rushed to DHQ hospital.
